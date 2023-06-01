Should You Invest in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRMB is $57.81, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TRMB on June 01, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.66relation to previous closing price of 47.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.51% decline in the past month and a -10.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for TRMB’s stock, with a -14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRMB Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.44. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 950 shares at the price of $51.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Large Peter now owns 154 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $48,554 using the latest closing price.

Dalton James Calvin, the Director of Trimble Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Dalton James Calvin is holding 1,936 shares at $79,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.