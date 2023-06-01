Should You Invest in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGRE is $4.92, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for PGRE is 185.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for PGRE on June 01, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PGRE) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 4.31. However, the company has seen a -6.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Walmart Reaches Video-Streaming Deal to Offer Paramount+ to Members

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE’s stock has fallen by -6.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.12% and a quarterly drop of -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Paramount Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for PGRE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.92% for the last 200 days.

PGRE Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -26.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Mar 23. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 571,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $205,050 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gage R., the SVP, GC and Secretary of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Johnson Gage R. is holding 4,500 shares at $17,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 107.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 45.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.