Should You Invest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HYLN is $3.00, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for HYLN is 121.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.58% of that float. The average trading volume for HYLN on June 01, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has decreased by -4.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN’s stock has fallen by -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.19% and a quarterly drop of -42.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -38.15% for the last 200 days.

HYLN Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7190. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.