Should You Invest in Azul S.A. (AZUL) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for AZUL is $60.62, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for AZUL on June 01, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has increased by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 9.98. However, the company has seen a 15.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has risen by 15.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.19% and a quarterly rise of 164.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.43% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 36.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 41.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +49.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 68.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.