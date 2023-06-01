Should You Invest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIRC is $39.80, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for AIRC is 148.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRC on June 01, 2023 was 820.18K shares.

AIRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 34.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIRC’s Market Performance

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.65% decline in the past month and a -6.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for AIRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for AIRC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.14% for the last 200 days.

AIRC Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.30. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Mar 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 11,386 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $34.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rayis John D is holding 9,412 shares at $34,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +116.81. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.90. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 175.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.65. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.