Should You Invest in AECOM (ACM) Now?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACM is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACM is $100.40, which is $22.35 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 137.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ACM on June 01, 2023 was 842.11K shares.

ACM) stock’s latest price update

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.61 in relation to its previous close of 76.81. However, the company has experienced a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACM’s Market Performance

AECOM (ACM) has experienced a -0.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.65% drop in the past month, and a -11.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ACM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.84% for ACM’s stock, with a -2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACM Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.28. In addition, AECOM saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 20,618 shares at the price of $82.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 44,159 shares of AECOM, valued at $1,709,645 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 6,498 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 73,351 shares at $539,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.33. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AECOM (ACM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.