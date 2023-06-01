Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a -4.09% drop in the past month, and a -18.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for ST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for ST stock, with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is $57.85, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for ST is 152.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ST on June 01, 2023 was 962.43K shares.

ST) stock’s latest price update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST)’s stock price has plunge by -2.21relation to previous closing price of 42.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

ST Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.16. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw 2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from ZIDE STEPHEN M, who sale 10,108 shares at the price of $41.08 back on May 18. After this action, ZIDE STEPHEN M now owns 26,368 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $415,271 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Martha N., the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 11,700 shares at $41.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Sullivan Martha N. is holding 201,268 shares at $482,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.78 for the present operating margin

+29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 137.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.93. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.