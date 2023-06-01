Sempra (SRE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 143.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $173.00, which is $28.89 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on June 01, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sempra (SRE) has seen a -2.03% decrease in the past week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month, and a -2.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for SRE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for SRE’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRE Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.14. In addition, Sempra saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.