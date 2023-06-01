Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEEL is $3.33, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on June 01, 2023 was 492.47K shares.

SEEL) stock's latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEEL’s Market Performance

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen a -6.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 34.97% gain in the past month and a 28.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for SEEL’s stock, with a 5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEEL Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9048. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 16,000 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,789 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 136.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.