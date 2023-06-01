SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for SPRC is 7.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRC on June 01, 2023 was 253.86K shares.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a 10.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a -5.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.70% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for SPRC’s stock, with a -17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6160. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.74.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.