Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is above average at 17.92x. The 36-month beta value for RUTH is also noteworthy at 1.82.

The public float for RUTH is 31.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RUTH on June 01, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 21.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH’s stock has risen by 0.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.94% and a quarterly rise of 11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.40% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for RUTH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.36% for the last 200 days.

RUTH Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 38.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.