Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.55relation to previous closing price of 451.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ROP is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROP is $515.00, which is $62.14 above the current market price. The public float for ROP is 105.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for ROP on June 01, 2023 was 544.95K shares.

ROP’s Market Performance

ROP stock saw a decrease of 0.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.96% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for ROP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.17% for the last 200 days.

ROP Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $455.51. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 250 shares at the price of $436.00 back on Mar 30. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 6,153 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $109,000 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 471 shares at $429.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER is holding 38,127 shares at $202,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.