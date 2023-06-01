RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is 39.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is $14.19, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On June 01, 2023, RLJ’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 10.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.46% rise in the past month, and a -7.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for RLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

RLJ Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.