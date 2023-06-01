Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) by analysts is $15.00, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for RVPH is 14.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RVPH was 169.52K shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has soared by 11.70 in relation to previous closing price of 5.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a -6.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.65% decline in the past month and a 30.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.99% for RVPH’s stock, with a 47.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVPH Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +760.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 43.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Narayan Prabhu, the Chief Financial Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Narayan Prabhu is holding 100,000 shares at $83,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -109.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.