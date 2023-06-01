Real-Time Update: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has gone up by 5.84% for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a 14.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.11% for DECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for DECK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is above average at 24.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is $527.94, which is $52.44 above the current market price. The public float for DECK is 26.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DECK on June 01, 2023 was 386.24K shares.

DECK) stock’s latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has dropped by -2.89 in relation to previous closing price of 489.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DECK Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $475.22. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw 19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Powers David, who sale 35,957 shares at the price of $400.87 back on Feb 21. After this action, Powers David now owns 92,252 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $14,414,083 using the latest closing price.

Shanahan Lauri M, the Director of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 2,529 shares at $406.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Shanahan Lauri M is holding 7,843 shares at $1,028,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.