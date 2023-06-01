Real-Time Update: Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, AYX stock has gone up by 0.88%, with a monthly gain of 2.61% and a quarterly plunge of -40.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for AYX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 7 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is $66.47, which is $28.35 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on June 01, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has increased by 5.39 when compared to last closing price of 36.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AYX Trading at -16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.24. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -192.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.