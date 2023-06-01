QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) has surged by 26.16 when compared to previous closing price of 8.60, but the company has seen a -42.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QSG is 12.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of QSG was 35.51K shares.

QSG’s Market Performance

QSG stock saw a decrease of -42.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 68.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.56% for QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for QSG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

QSG Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 68.35%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -41.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, QuantaSing Group Limited saw -13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.21 for the present operating margin

+85.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Limited stands at -8.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 6.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.