PTC Inc. (PTC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is above average at 50.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PTC Inc. (PTC) is $155.41, which is $22.6 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 105.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTC on June 01, 2023 was 701.47K shares.

The stock price of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 132.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/07/21 that PTC Is a Software Stock With More Upside

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC Inc. (PTC) has experienced a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month, and a 8.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for PTC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for PTC’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTC Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.66. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Talvitie Kristian, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $132.65 back on May 31. After this action, Talvitie Kristian now owns 49,618 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $400,862 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $130.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 6,070,905 shares at $2,354,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PTC Inc. (PTC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.