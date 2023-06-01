Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has gone down by -3.79% for the week, with a -8.83% drop in the past month and a -21.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.71% for PRU’s stock, with a -17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 904.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is $93.00, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for PRU is 361.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on June 01, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has decreased by -3.07 when compared to last closing price of 81.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRU Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.64. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who sale 4,126 shares at the price of $99.20 back on Mar 03. After this action, SULLIVAN ANDREW F now owns 12,241 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $409,299 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 11,405 shares at $100.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,300 shares at $1,151,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.