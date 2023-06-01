Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has seen a -39.68% decrease in the past week, with a -45.71% drop in the past month, and a 2.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.68% for IPDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.59% for IPDN’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18.

The public float for IPDN is 4.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPDN on June 01, 2023 was 184.97K shares.

IPDN) stock’s latest price update

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -30.37 in relation to its previous close of 3.82. However, the company has experienced a -39.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IPDN Trading at -34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.71%, as shares sank -51.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -39.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc. saw 28.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 857 shares at the price of $4.00 back on May 30. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 6,834 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc., valued at $3,428 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc., sale 2,848 shares at $4.51 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 7,691 shares at $12,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.