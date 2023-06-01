Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has plunged by -1.19 when compared to previous closing price of 3.36, but the company has seen a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 73.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.19.

The public float for PBI is 161.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of PBI was 1.44M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stock saw a decrease of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

PBI Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.