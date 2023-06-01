Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR)’s stock price has soared by 15.61 in relation to previous closing price of 47.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is $63.43, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for PLMR is 24.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLMR on June 01, 2023 was 132.38K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR stock saw an increase of 6.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.15% and a quarterly increase of -9.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for PLMR’s stock, with a -12.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLMR Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.80. In addition, Palomar Holdings Inc. saw 21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Uchida T Christopher, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Uchida T Christopher now owns 25,108 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc., valued at $55,000 using the latest closing price.

Christianson Jon, the President of Palomar Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Christianson Jon is holding 82,249 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palomar Holdings Inc. stands at +15.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.64. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.