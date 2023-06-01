PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is $35.00, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PD on June 01, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has soared by 0.82 in relation to previous closing price of 26.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has fallen by -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly drop of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for PD’s stock, with a 0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PD Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.45. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $29.06 back on May 09. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 796,627 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,179,500 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of PagerDuty Inc., sale 2,082 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 227,158 shares at $62,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.