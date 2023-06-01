Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OUT is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OUT is $24.67, which is $11.28 above the current price. The public float for OUT is 162.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUT on June 01, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OUT) stock’s latest price update

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 14.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OUT’s Market Performance

OUT’s stock has fallen by -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.81% and a quarterly drop of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Outfront Media Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for OUT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.65% for the last 200 days.

OUT Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Outfront Media Inc. saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.25 for the present operating margin

+40.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outfront Media Inc. stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Outfront Media Inc. (OUT), the company’s capital structure generated 313.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.80. Total debt to assets is 70.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 326.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.