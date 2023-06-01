Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) has increased by 8.86 when compared to last closing price of 36.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) Right Now?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) by analysts is $37.00, The public float for OPY is 6.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OPY was 55.02K shares.

OPY’s Market Performance

The stock of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has seen a 3.54% increase in the past week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month, and a -10.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for OPY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for OPY’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPY Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPY rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.24. In addition, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPY starting from McNAMARA DENNIS P, who sale 12,120 shares at the price of $44.53 back on Mar 03. After this action, McNAMARA DENNIS P now owns 24,324 shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., valued at $539,761 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.25 for the present operating margin

+94.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY), the company’s capital structure generated 57.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.52. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.