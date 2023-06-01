OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 4.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONCS on June 01, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

ONCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) has increased by 9.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONCS’s Market Performance

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has seen a -7.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.37% decline in the past month and a -76.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.53% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.80% for ONCS’s stock, with a -90.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONCS Trading at -58.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares sank -35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6379. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -72.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -128.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.63. Equity return is now at value -868.40, with -160.60 for asset returns.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 28.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.