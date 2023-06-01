NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, NXPI stock has gone up by 2.31%, with a monthly gain of 7.89% and a quarterly surge of 0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 17.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.51.

The average price recommended by analysts for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is $198.71, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On June 01, 2023, NXPI’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 182.07, but the company has seen a 2.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/23 that NXP Bull Sees Opportunities Beyond Auto-Chip Sales

NXPI Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.64. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Jensen Christopher L, who sale 9,696 shares at the price of $185.00 back on May 30. After this action, Jensen Christopher L now owns 500 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $1,793,760 using the latest closing price.

Wuamett Jennifer, the EVP & General Counsel of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 15,000 shares at $166.52 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wuamett Jennifer is holding 30,569 shares at $2,497,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.