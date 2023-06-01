NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 71.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVCR is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVCR is $76.29, which is $25.9 above the current price. The public float for NVCR is 103.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on June 01, 2023 was 656.87K shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR stock saw an increase of -10.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.31% and a quarterly increase of -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for NovoCure Limited (NVCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for NVCR’s stock, with a -6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVCR Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.54. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.