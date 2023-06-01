NetEase Inc. (NTES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 85.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTES is $782.59, which is $26.32 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 643.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for NTES on June 01, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES’s stock has seen a 2.24% increase for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a -0.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for NetEase Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

NTES Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.37. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.