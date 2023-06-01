nCino Inc. (NCNO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NCNO is $29.25, which is $6.07 above than the current price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume of NCNO on June 01, 2023 was 922.27K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.28 in relation to its previous close of 27.49. However, the company has experienced a -13.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NCNO’s Market Performance

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has seen a -13.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.28% gain in the past month and a -9.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for NCNO’s stock, with a -14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 557 shares at the price of $23.74 back on Apr 10. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 17,330 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $13,223 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 11,031 shares at $24.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 871,887 shares at $266,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.