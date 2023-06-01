Navigating the Volatility of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) Stock

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone down by -1.53%, with a monthly decline of -30.39% and a quarterly plunge of -24.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.97% for CPRX’s stock, with a -25.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is $21.40, which is $9.83 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 97.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on June 01, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 11.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -25.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -30.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.