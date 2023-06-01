Navigating the Volatility of American Superconductor Corporation’s (AMSC) Stock

In the past week, AMSC stock has gone up by 9.58%, with a monthly gain of 16.67% and a quarterly plunge of -12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for American Superconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.20% for AMSC’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is $10.00, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for AMSC is 27.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on June 01, 2023 was 138.99K shares.

AMSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) has increased by 10.61 when compared to last closing price of 4.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/02/21 that Dogecoin, AMC, Zoom, StoneCo: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AMSC Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw 27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Dec 16. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 943,223 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $87,268 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 353,759 shares at $52,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.22 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corporation stands at -17.70. The total capital return value is set at -22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.