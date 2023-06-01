MPLX LP (MPLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.30 in relation to its previous close of 33.44. However, the company has experienced a -2.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is above average at 8.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MPLX LP (MPLX) is $39.85, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPLX on June 01, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month, and a -3.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for MPLX’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPLX Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.01. In addition, MPLX LP saw 1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MPLX LP (MPLX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.