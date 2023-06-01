Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MSI is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MSI is $317.80, which is $16.94 above the current price. The public float for MSI is 166.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on June 01, 2023 was 705.93K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 285.03. However, the company has experienced a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MSI’s Market Performance

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has experienced a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a 7.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for MSI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.04% for the last 200 days.

MSI Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.46. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from WINKLER JASON J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $298.01 back on May 19. After this action, WINKLER JASON J now owns 6,963 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $596,020 using the latest closing price.

DUNNING KAREN E, the SVP, Human Resources of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 3,024 shares at $294.84 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that DUNNING KAREN E is holding 1,233 shares at $891,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.