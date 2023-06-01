monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) has increased by 7.78 when compared to last closing price of 167.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Monday.com Earnings and Outlook Impress. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNDY is $184.19, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for MNDY is 30.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.72% of that float. The average trading volume for MNDY on June 01, 2023 was 849.21K shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

The stock of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has seen a 14.33% increase in the past week, with a 50.28% rise in the past month, and a 21.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for MNDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.68% for MNDY’s stock, with a 45.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNDY Trading at 32.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +60.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.54. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 47.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.