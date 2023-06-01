Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The average price predicted for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) by analysts is $10.50, which is $10.03 above the current market price. The public float for MTEM is 53.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MTEM was 756.31K shares.

MTEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) has increased by 0.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTEM’s Market Performance

MTEM’s stock has risen by 2.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.04% and a quarterly rise of 2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.21% for Molecular Templates Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.67% for MTEM’s stock, with a -12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTEM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTEM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2021.

MTEM Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEM rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4498. In addition, Molecular Templates Inc. saw 43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTEM starting from McLennan Sean, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Jun 16. After this action, McLennan Sean now owns 30,000 shares of Molecular Templates Inc., valued at $24,477 using the latest closing price.

LALANDE KEVIN M., the Director of Molecular Templates Inc., purchase 62,000 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that LALANDE KEVIN M. is holding 222,000 shares at $55,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.