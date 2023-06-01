Mobilicom Limited (MOB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOB is $5.50, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for MOB is 4.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for MOB on June 01, 2023 was 164.57K shares.

MOB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) has jumped by 14.71 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOB’s Market Performance

Mobilicom Limited (MOB) has seen a 21.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.29% gain in the past month and a -12.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for MOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.57% for MOB’s stock, with a 4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOB Trading at 26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +42.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOB rose by +21.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2556. In addition, Mobilicom Limited saw 60.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-270.62 for the present operating margin

+35.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobilicom Limited stands at -14.67. The total capital return value is set at -56.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.35.

Based on Mobilicom Limited (MOB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobilicom Limited (MOB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.