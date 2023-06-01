MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is $127.39, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on June 01, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has surged by 1.54 when compared to previous closing price of 14.97, but the company has seen a -8.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO’s stock has fallen by -8.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.46% and a quarterly drop of -16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.91% for MINISO Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for MNSO’s stock, with a 27.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNSO Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.