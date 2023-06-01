MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.26 in relation to its previous close of 15.47. However, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTG is 285.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MTG was 2.83M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG’s stock has seen a 0.13% increase for the week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month and a 10.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for MGIC Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for MTG’s stock, with a 10.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTG Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.