MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is $36.67, which is $20.3 above the current market price. The public float for MEIP is 6.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MEIP on June 01, 2023 was 75.29K shares.

MEIP) stock’s latest price update

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has soared by 6.94 in relation to previous closing price of 7.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has experienced a 4.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.08% rise in the past month, and a 76.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for MEIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for MEIP’s stock, with a 14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEIP Trading at 34.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw 58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEIP starting from Baltic Charles V. III, who purchase 81,500 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Feb 28. After this action, Baltic Charles V. III now owns 105,750 shares of MEI Pharma Inc., valued at $18,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.48 for the present operating margin

+96.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEI Pharma Inc. stands at -133.80. The total capital return value is set at -135.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.08. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.