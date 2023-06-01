Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is above average at 13.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masco Corporation (MAS) is $58.55, which is $10.52 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAS on June 01, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 49.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS’s stock has fallen by -5.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.45% and a quarterly drop of -6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Masco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

MAS Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.05. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Sznewajs John G, who sale 15,007 shares at the price of $54.00 back on May 10. After this action, Sznewajs John G now owns 187,784 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $810,383 using the latest closing price.

Sznewajs John G, the VP and CFO of Masco Corporation, sale 20,361 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Sznewajs John G is holding 187,784 shares at $1,099,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Masco Corporation (MAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.