Make Informed Decisions with Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Stock Updates

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has seen a 5.17% increase in the past week, with a 14.03% gain in the past month, and a 22.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for BSY’s stock, with a 25.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BSY is $51.18, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 207.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for BSY on June 01, 2023 was 828.00K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.60 in relation to its previous close of 48.49. However, the company has experienced a 5.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSY Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.72. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Cumins Nicholas, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $46.01 back on May 19. After this action, Cumins Nicholas now owns 163,417 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $1,288,235 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 129,691 shares at $45.59 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 8,136,962 shares at $5,912,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.