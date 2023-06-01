LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPSN is $4.72, which is $1.04 above the current price. The public float for LPSN is 70.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPSN on June 01, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

The stock of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) has decreased by -2.39 when compared to last closing price of 3.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has experienced a -15.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.37% drop in the past month, and a -61.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.59% for LPSN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.51% for LPSN’s stock, with a -61.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPSN Trading at -17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, LivePerson Inc. saw -63.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Osumi Norman M., who sale 570 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Apr 24. After this action, Osumi Norman M. now owns 47,099 shares of LivePerson Inc., valued at $2,827 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Monica L., the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of LivePerson Inc., sale 1,003 shares at $4.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Greenberg Monica L. is holding 108,861 shares at $4,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.35 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivePerson Inc. stands at -43.85. The total capital return value is set at -22.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -207.10, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,091.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.61. Total debt to assets is 68.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,084.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.