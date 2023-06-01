LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has seen a -13.18% decrease in the past week, with a -28.21% drop in the past month, and a 5.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for LVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.50% for LVO’s stock, with a 17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LVO is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LVO is 65.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume of LVO on June 01, 2023 was 465.50K shares.

LVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) has decreased by -8.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LVO Trading at -16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO fell by -13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4288. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 74.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.18 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -37.53. The total capital return value is set at -151.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.34. Equity return is now at value 124.60, with -19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In summary, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.