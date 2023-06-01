Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.22 in comparison to its previous close of 13.50, however, the company has experienced a 6.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is $19.92, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on June 01, 2023 was 952.91K shares.

LSPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen a 6.83% increase in the past week, with a 11.93% rise in the past month, and a -7.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for LSPD’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.