Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LBTYK stock has gone down by -5.02%, with a monthly decline of -15.07% and a quarterly plunge of -19.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for LBTYK stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Right Now?

The public float for LBTYK is 239.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on June 01, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 17.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LBTYK Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from HALL BRYAN H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, HALL BRYAN H now owns 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $120,248 using the latest closing price.

HALL BRYAN H, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Liberty Global plc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that HALL BRYAN H is holding 126,497 shares at $197,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.