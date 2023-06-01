KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KULR is $3.72, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for KULR is 74.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on June 01, 2023 was 423.73K shares.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR stock saw an increase of -9.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.08% and a quarterly increase of -49.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.07% for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for KULR’s stock, with a -46.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KULR Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7071. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 18,398 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 770,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $25,757 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 39,384 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 788,758 shares at $55,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. Equity return is now at value -227.10, with -98.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.