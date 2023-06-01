Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is 13.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $65.00, which is $10.54 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On June 01, 2023, KNX’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

KNX stock's latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.00 in relation to previous closing price of 56.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.03% and a quarterly drop of -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for KNX’s stock, with a 1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNX Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.18. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Liu Michael K, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $56.68 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Michael K now owns 0 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $174,622 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT KEVIN P, the Executive Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 64,139 shares at $56.59 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that KNIGHT KEVIN P is holding 0 shares at $3,629,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.