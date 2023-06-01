Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRBP is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRBP on June 01, 2023 was 346.85K shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has dropped by -10.96 compared to previous close of 3.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRBP’s Market Performance

KRBP’s stock has fallen by -21.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.01% and a quarterly drop of -30.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.62% for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.60% for KRBP’s stock, with a -54.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP fell by -21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -41.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.