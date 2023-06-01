Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 133.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) by analysts is $140.33, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 336.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.64M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stock saw a decrease of -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.93% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.68% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

KMB Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.79. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Cunningham Doug, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $145.48 back on May 02. After this action, Cunningham Doug now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $218,798 using the latest closing price.

Drexler Andrew, the Vice President and Controller of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 7,970 shares at $145.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Drexler Andrew is holding 4,889 shares at $1,156,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 344.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.